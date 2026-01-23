Hochul declares state of emergency as Long Island prepares for cold and snow

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency as the entire state prepares for dangerously low temperatures starting Friday night.

The cold weather advisory is in effect until Saturday, with temperatures expected to reach -40 in northern New York.

Hochul said even Long Islanders will feel the bitter cold.

“Downstate, the temperature will feel like -10 in Hudson Valley, -10 in New York City and Long Island, and that is not something that part of our state is accustomed to," Hochul said at a briefing Friday morning.

On top of the cold, Long Island could see up to 14 inches of snow Sunday into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The state of emergency allows easier resource coordination among state and local officials.

Hochul warned all New Yorkers to avoid frostbite by staying indoors if possible and layering clothes if travel is necessary.

More safety information for travel and generator use is available online.