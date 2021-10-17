-
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday an agreement with the U.S. Navy and aerospace company Northrop Grumman to advance the cleanup and…
The U.S. Navy has released plans to clean up the miles-long toxic Bethpage plume of chemicals traveling slowly underground toward the Great South Bay.The…
The United States Navy has been granted access to property in Nassau County to address underground contamination in Bethpage.Nassau lawmakers unanimously…
New York's top environmental official says he is outraged over documents found in an Newsday investigation that the U.S. Navy and Northrop Grumman…
A second water treatment system came online last week on Long Island to help remove carcinogenic chemicals from the Bethpage plume.The $4 million system…
Defense contractor Northrop Grumman says New York State’s cleanup plan for a miles-long toxic plume in Bethpage is unnecessary. The state plan calls for…