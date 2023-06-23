© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island school districts debate state ban on use of Native American mascots, logos

WSHU | By Jeniece Roman
Published June 23, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
Massapequa Public Schools
Massapequa Public Schools' Chiefs name and mascot will be affected by New York's statewide ban on Native American team names, mascots and logos.

School districts on Long Island have a week to respond to New York's ban on team names, mascots and logos with Native American imagery.

The Massapequa Board of Education decided in a unanimous vote that it would comply with the state regulations for now. The board came to the decision Thursday night after a closed-door executive session with legal counsel.

School districts in New York have until June 30 to make a decision regarding name or logo changes. Massapequa says it will comply with regulations to avoid penalties, but the board says it wants to keep its Chiefs mascot. It plans to challenge the order in court.

Massapequa is one of several school districts which hosted community forums to address residents' concerns. The Amityville School District hosted its community forum Wednesday to hear opinions about the district’s Warriors logo and slogan.

Several residents voiced opposition to the state Education Department’s decision. Amityville officials have previously said the district would attempt to phase out its logo but that it wanted to keep its Warriors team name.

More than a dozen Long Island districts could be affected by the ban. While several have agreed to change their names and logos, others plan to appeal.

Districts that do not remove the imagery by the end of the 2024-25 school year could face withholding of state aid.

Tags
Long Island News Jeniece RomanNative AmericansMassapequaAmityvilleEducationNew York StateLong Island
Jeniece Roman
Jeniece Roman is WSHU's Report for America corps member who writes about Indigenous communities in Southern New England and Long Island, New York.
See stories by Jeniece Roman