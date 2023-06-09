New York sues anti-abortion group for blocking access to clinics

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued an anti-abortion group for blocking access to two reproductive health care facilities on Long Island. She said members of the group, Red Rose Rescue, are terrorists.

The lawsuit against Red Rose Rescue accuses the group of illegally blocking access to reproductive health care facilities, invading clinics and threatening doctors and patients. James said some members of the group pretend to be patients to gain access to clinics.

She announced the lawsuit at Planned Parenthood in Hempstead, where Red Rose Rescue members placed industrial locks on the gates last summer.

“In New York, we know that abortion care is health care," James said. "And in New York, everyone has the right to access the care they need without fear or intimidation."

James wants a judge to create a 30-foot buffer zone around reproductive health care facilities throughout the state to prevent interference from Red Rose Rescue.

A Red Rose Rescue spokesperson dismissed James' characterization of the group engaging in terrorist activity as "a total propaganda lie," and said the group is peaceful.

"Terrorism doesn't save babies from abortion — love saves babies from abortion — and Red Rose Rescuers are committed to acts of love," said Monica Migliorino Miller, Director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society and a Red Rose Rescue participant. She called the lawsuit an unjust attack on free speech.

In 2021, the group staged die-ins lasting several hours at clinics in Manhasset and White Plains.