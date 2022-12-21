© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk County Legislature approves funding for electric buses

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published December 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST
51747460999_7d1960db9f_c.jpg
Marc A. Hermann
/
Metropolitan Transportation Authority
Construction on a new all-electric bus facility will commence next year, as part of the MTA’s commitment to a zero-emissions fleet.

The Suffolk County Legislature has voted 16-1 to approve funding for 12 battery-electric buses.

The $5.3 million investment is the first step in Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s plan to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2030.

“It is our job on the local level to ensure we are leading the way and doing everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint and harmful emissions from transportation to create a cleaner, healthier environment for our residents,” Bellone said. “This funding will help Suffolk achieve its goal of a zero-emission fleet by 2030.”

According to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, electric buses have zero tailpipe emissions, provide a quieter ride, and lower fuel and maintenance costs.

The county aims to bid for the buses early next year and receive them by 2024.

The program is funded by $4.3 million in federal funds, more than $330,000 in state money and over $730,000 in county bonds, according to county documents.

The legislature also voted to spend more than $12.5 million to purchase 16 hybrid-electric buses. The county currently has 73 hybrid vehicles.

Long Island News Electric VehiclesSuffolk CountySteve BelloneenvironmentMolly Ingram
Molly Ingram
Molly is a news fellow, working on the Long Story Short, Higher Ground, and other podcasts at WSHU.
