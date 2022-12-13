Former Long Island union officials plead guilty to accepting bribes

According to federal and local authorities, 11 former high-ranking union officials, most from Long Island, have pleaded guilty to receiving bribes from a construction contractor.

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the illegal payments were made between 2018-2020. Arrests were made after a two-year wiretap investigation that began in Suffolk County, according to Newsday.

Among them were James Cahill, former president of the New York State Building and Construction Trades Council.

Williams said the defendants exploited their union positions as well as rank and file union members by accepting bribes to favor non-union employers.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, in a joint statement with Williams, called it a “shocking level” of greed and self-dealing that betrayed hard-working union members.

Some of those workers belong to the Ronkonkoma-based Plumbers Union Local #200 and the Queens-based Steamfitters Local 638. Both locals have jurisdiction over work performed on Long Island.