Suffolk County officials warned of cyber threats before ransomware attack

The Suffolk County Clerk’s office raised red flags about cybersecurity threats months before the attack in September that crashed the county government computer networks, according to records and emails obtained by Newsday.

Officials at the county clerk’s office reported several cyber threats up the chain of command in the months before the September 8 ransomware attack that shut down multiple county agencies. The threat reports came with urgent requests to upgrade firewalls and increase cybersecurity.

But the extra protection didn’t come in time to stop the attack due to funding delays and bureaucratic setbacks.

The county is still recovering from the cyberattack which targeted several agencies including the police and the health department.