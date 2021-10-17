-
U.S. Representative Andrew Garbarino of New York, a Republican, wants Long Island businesses and local governments to boost their defenses against…
-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont held a signing ceremony for a new cybersecurity law on Thursday.It protects private businesses from punitive damages if…
-
Danbury’s City Council virtual meeting was interrupted last week by a hacker. They requested a cheeseburger while using inappropriate language.The hack…
-
The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles will resume its emissions testing program at the end of the month, three weeks after a cyberattack disrupted…
-
A cyberattack that disabled the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles online system last week also disrupted the state’s biennial emissions testing.The…
-
U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes of Connecticut faced racist attacks during a virtual campaign event this fall. Now, some of her cybersecurity suggestions…
-
A Connecticut cybersecurity expert said he is not surprised that the federal government is warning that U.S. hospitals have been hit by coordinated…
-
Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut said cybersecurity training needs to be ramped up to counter foreign hackers.Federal prosecutors in…
-
Election officials in Connecticut’s towns and cities learned several lessons after the state’s primary election on what to expect for the upcoming general…
-
The Connecticut Secretary of the State’s office has partnered with the National Guard to provide cybersecurity for the presidential election in…