Bellone proposes raising cybersecurity budget for Suffolk County in 2023

In his 2023 budget plan, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone wants to spend more money on cybersecurity and policing.

Bellone’s budget proposal comes a month after a cyber attack that left the county’s computers all but crippled. It adds about twenty new positions in the IT department including 10 new security analysts for a cost of around $8 million.

If you appreciated this story, please consider making a contribution. Listener support is what makes WSHU’s regional reporting, news from NPR, and classical music possible. Thank you!

Donate

Bellone also proposes adding 200 police officers and money for additional corrections officers and sheriff deputies. In all, Bellone said his $3.7 billion budget will keep most taxes flat and only raise spending by 1.5%. At the same time, inflation last month was over 8%.

The budget must be approved by the Suffolk County Legislature. Public hearings on the plan will start next week. The Legislature’s Budget Review Office expects to have its report on Bellone’s proposal by the end of the month.