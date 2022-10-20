© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Bellone proposes raising cybersecurity budget for Suffolk County in 2023

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published October 20, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone
Richard Drew
/
AP

In his 2023 budget plan, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone wants to spend more money on cybersecurity and policing.

Bellone’s budget proposal comes a month after a cyber attack that left the county’s computers all but crippled. It adds about twenty new positions in the IT department including 10 new security analysts for a cost of around $8 million.

Bellone also proposes adding 200 police officers and money for additional corrections officers and sheriff deputies. In all, Bellone said his $3.7 billion budget will keep most taxes flat and only raise spending by 1.5%. At the same time, inflation last month was over 8%.

The budget must be approved by the Suffolk County Legislature. Public hearings on the plan will start next week. The Legislature’s Budget Review Office expects to have its report on Bellone’s proposal by the end of the month.

