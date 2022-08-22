Who’s on the ballot? Long Island’s options for this Tuesday’s congressional primaries

At 6 a.m., the polls will open on Tuesday for New York’s second primary election of the year. Until 9 p.m., Long Island voters who are registered Democrat or Republican, can visit polling sites to select who they think from their party should represent their districts.

Due to redistricting, congressional and state Senate districts aren’t quite the same as some might remember them. For example, New York’s first congressional district comprises roughly of Suffolk County’s north shore and some of its south shore, including Southampton, East Hampton, and Shelter Island.

Running for district 1 on the Republican ballot are: businesswoman Michelle Bond, Anthony Figliola, a New York economic development business executive, and Nicholas LaLota, a veteran, former Republican elections commissioner and chief of staff to the Suffolk County Legislature.

Whoever wins will face Democrat Bridget Fleming, a Suffolk County legislator. If Bond wins, voters would elect in November to the district seat — which was left vacant by Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-NY) run for governor — its first congresswoman.

District 2 spans the Great South Bay, including Babylon, Islip and parts of Brookhaven and Massapequa. Incumbent Republican Congressman Andrew Garbarino is being challenged by veteran Robert Cornicelli and Mike Rakebrandt, a former NYPD detective who is also a veteran. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Jackie Gordon, a veteran and former member of the Babylon Town Council, in November.

In district 3, voters are on Nassau County’s north shore, including North Hempstead, the rest of Oyster Bay, parts of Huntington, and the city of Glen Cove — and even parts of Queens.

The district seat was left vacant by Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) after his unsuccessful run for governor. Now, five Democrats will vie for a chance to run against Republican George Santos, a Wall Street investor. Democrats on the ticket include Deputy Suffolk County Executive Jon Kaiman, Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan, healthcare advocate Melanie D’Arrigo, nonprofit trade organizer Reema Rasol, and Robert Zimmerman, a Democratic superdelegate.

District 4 is also vacant as Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) is not running for re-election. Democrats Keith Corbett, Carrie Solanges, Laura Gillen, and Muzibul Huq are hoping to win the votes of both the city of Long Beach and Hempstead residents. Corbett is the mayor of Malverne. Solanges is a Nassau County legislator and former Bronx prosecutor. Gillan is the Town of Hempstead supervisor, and Huq is a practicing physician. The Democrat who wins will be up against republican Anthony D’Eposito, an NYPD detective.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.