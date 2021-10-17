-
When New Yorkers begin early voting on Saturday, their ballots will contain an unusually high number of propositions, ranging from expanding voting access, to whether everyone in the state should be guaranteed the right to clean air and water.
-
Long Island GOP officials urge voters to reject expanded voting and environmental rights ballot proposalsThe proposals would make it easier to vote through same-day voter registration and “no excuse” absentee ballots. Another would add clean air and water to the state’s Bill of Rights.
-
This November, if voters turn over their ballots they’ll see five proposals to amend the New York State constitution including what’s being called the Environmental Rights Amendment.
-
New York is reviewing changes it made to early voting during the pandemic. It allowed local election boards to expand early polling centers and speed up…
-
Over the weekend, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a package of voting reforms including ones that ease the rules and restrictions on mail in absentee…
-
In Connecticut, the voting rights of 4,000 former incarcerated citizens were restored when Governor Ned Lamont signed the state’s new two-year budget into…
-
Connecticut state representatives this week passed a resolution to expand no-excuse absentee voting. However, the House resolution did not reach the 75%…
-
A bill to block a controversial method of counting prison inmates on the census may be close to passing in Connecticut. It’s called prison gerrymandering…
-
A group that sued the city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, over alleged absentee ballot abuse in 2019 has launched a campaign to “Unrig Bridgeport.”It’s part…
-
Suffolk County has started to remove polling sites from elementary schools. A voting site at a Selden elementary school was the first moved.Nick LaLota,…