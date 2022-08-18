Hochul says construction has begun on East Hampton affordable housing project

Construction has begun on Three Mile Harbor, an affordable housing development in East Hampton.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the project will create 50 apartments and is expected to cost $33 million to build using state funding. Suffolk County provided about $2 million in subsidies.

"My administration remains steadfast in our commitment to creating affordable housing for all New Yorkers that is high-quality and sustainable," Hochul said in a statement.

The apartments will be affordable to households earning at or below 60% of the area median income. That equates to making about $64,000 a year.

Eight of those apartments will be for households earning less than 30%.

"We will continue taking bold action to help ensure all New Yorkers have a more stable and equitable future for the next generation and developments like Three Mile Harbor bring us closer to this goal," Hochul said.

Three Mile Harbor will be certified green, using Energy Star appliances, electric heat pumps and hybrid electric water heaters.

The project is expected to be completed in 18 months.