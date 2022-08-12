Environmental authorities ask Long Islanders to report invasive Asian longhorned beetles

August is “Tree Check Month,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The federal agency is urging Long Islanders to be on the lookout for the invasive Asian longhorned beetles.

Their shiny black bodies have white spots and antennae that are longer than their bodies. They’re about one to one-and-a-half inches long, and their six legs have a bluish color.

Asian longhorned beetles burrow holes in trees, leading to fallen branches especially during storms. Infested trees do not recover and eventually die.

Residents who spot the beetle should send a picture to the State Department of Environmental Conservation by email at foresthealth@dec.ny.gov. The department also asks residents who have a pool to check the filters for the insect.