© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Nassau County nonprofit receives a state grant to help at-risk pregnant people

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 2, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT
pexels-jonas-kakaroto-2220699.jpg
Jonas Kakaroto
/
Pexels

A Nassau County nonprofit has been awarded a $3.9-million state grant to help people at high risk for pregnancy-related mortality.

The five-year grant from the New York State Health Department was awarded to the Long Island Federally Qualified Health Center — an organization that serves low-income residents in Nassau County who are without health insurance or underinsured.

The money was allocated to help communities with significant populations of at-risk pregnant people. It will be used to educate them about healthy lifestyles and provide better access to health care. Assistance will continue for up to two years after they deliver.

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services also received a grant to continue these services in Babylon and Islip, and expand into Brookhaven and Riverhead this summer.

Black people are five times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white people, according to state records. Just over half of people who died of pregnancy-related causes in New York in 2018 were Black.

Tags

Long Island News Nassau CountyLong IslandSabrina GaronePregnancyhealth insurancehealth careNew York State Department of HealthSuffolk County
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone