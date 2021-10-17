-
An expert at Yale says pregnant women should still go to prenatal checkups — and even go to the hospital — during the pandemic.Stay-at-home orders do not…
PFAS, common chemicals used to make everything from pizza boxes to take-out containers, are associated with risk of miscarriages, according to a new study…
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that the number of pregnant women addicted to opioids quadrupled between 1999 and…
A team of Long Island doctors thinks Pitocin, a drug often used to induce labor, may increase the risk of postpartum depression and anxiety by 36…