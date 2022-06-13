Long Island homeowners to receive property tax rebates this month

Homeowners on Long Island who earn less than $250,000 per year will automatically receive a property tax rebate from the state.

To qualify, homeowners must be eligible for a 2022 School Tax Relief (STAR) credit, and their school tax bill must be higher than the STAR benefit.

The one-time-only checks will start going out this month. There’s no application necessary. Homeowners can look online to see how much their rebate will be.

The rebates were built into the New York state budget as a way to help ease the tax burden on homeowners. Over $2 billion will be sent to homeowners across the state with checks ranging from hundreds of dollars to over $1,500, depending on eligibility.

Suffolk and Nassau counties have some of the highest property taxes in the nation.