New Yorkers have until July 1 to comment on the state's draft plan to cut emissions

New Yorkers now have until July 1 to comment on the state’s ambitious plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions. It’s the second time the public comment period has been extended since the plan was released in December.

Officials with the state Climate Action Council said they've received 18,000 comments on the draft plan, which calls for sweeping changes to the state’s power grids and transportation infrastructure. They said the extension is due to feedback they received at 11 public hearings, and residents want more time to review the 300-page proposal.

The Climate Action Council, composed of 22 state agencies, business leaders and clean energy advocates, will use the public input to develop a final version by January. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act of 2019 requires the state to cut greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050.