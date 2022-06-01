© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Grand Central Madison will bring more trains to Long Island by December, Hochul says

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published June 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT
Grand Central Madison
Marc A. Hermann
/
MTA
Governor Kathy Hochul is joined by MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber and Metro-North President/LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi at Grand Central Terminal on Monday, May 31, 2022 to announce the branding of “Grand Central Madison.” The major capital construction project was previously known as “East Side Access."

New Yorkers can expect the new terminal for the Long Island Rail Road at Grand Central Station to be completed by the end of this year.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement from the Manhattan construction site of the new $11 billion East Side Access terminal, which will be called Grand Central Madison.

She said New Yorkers have waited over 25 years for the upgrade.

“They have long deserved a world-class experience and they will get that by the end of this year,” Hochul said. “By the end of this year, that is our commitment.”

Hochul said she expects an expansion of service by up to 40% when the new terminal opens.

“Morning rush trains will increase to 158 trains from 113," Hochul said. "Afternoon and evening trains will increase to 158 from 98. Trains will run every 30 minutes to Huntington and Ronkonkoma, every 15 minutes to Mineola and Hicksville.”

Hochul said the name Grand Central Madison was derived from the terminal's location, underneath Grand Central and Madison Avenue.

The infrastructure project cost $11 billion and began construction in 2007.

Long Island News Molly IngramLong IslandLong Island Rail RoadKathy HochulNew York CityEast Side AccessPublic Transportationinfrastructure
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is working to obtain a masters degree in journalism and media production. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Central Connecticut State University.
