Grand Central Madison will bring more trains to Long Island by December, Hochul says

New Yorkers can expect the new terminal for the Long Island Rail Road at Grand Central Station to be completed by the end of this year.

Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement from the Manhattan construction site of the new $11 billion East Side Access terminal, which will be called Grand Central Madison.

She said New Yorkers have waited over 25 years for the upgrade.

“They have long deserved a world-class experience and they will get that by the end of this year,” Hochul said. “By the end of this year, that is our commitment.”

Hochul said she expects an expansion of service by up to 40% when the new terminal opens.

“Morning rush trains will increase to 158 trains from 113," Hochul said. "Afternoon and evening trains will increase to 158 from 98. Trains will run every 30 minutes to Huntington and Ronkonkoma, every 15 minutes to Mineola and Hicksville.”

Hochul said the name Grand Central Madison was derived from the terminal's location, underneath Grand Central and Madison Avenue.

The infrastructure project cost $11 billion and began construction in 2007.