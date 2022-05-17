Long Island GOP declares a win with new redistricting maps

Long Island Republicans are declaring a win after a special master redrew New York’s congressional and state Senate district maps that had heavily favored Democrats.

The once-in-a-decade maps drawn earlier this year by state Democrats tipped the political advantage of a number of key districts in their favor. Those maps are now gone in favor of maps that give Republicans the advantage in New York’s first congressional district and make the third state Senate district more competitive.

“As long as they’re competitive, that’s the best thing for the Republican party, and the Democratic party quite frankly, but most importantly, the voters and the residents of those communities,” said Jessie Garcia, Chairman of the Suffolk County Republican party.

Another big change for Long Island is the rollback of the Third Congressional District, which Democrats drew as wrapping around Long Island Sound, from parts of Suffolk, Nassau, Queens and the Bronx, into Westchester. It’s now almost entirely in Nassau County.

The latest maps are set for final court-approval on Friday after both Democrats and Republicans offer additional comments. Neither side expects them to change much.