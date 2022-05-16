Suffolk County legislators will hear testimony on term limits

Suffolk County lawmakers will hear public testimony this week about adding a referendum to the November ballot clarifying term limits for county legislators.

Currently, Suffolk County legislators are limited to 12 “consecutive” years. But if a legislator opted to sit out a term, they could run again for another 12 years. Republicans want to change this so that county executive, comptroller and legislators would be capped at a total of no more than 12 years.

This comes after a court battle last year where Republicans attempted to remove Democrat Kate Browning from the ballot. The court ruled in Browning's favor, but she ultimately lost to Republican James Mazzarella.

The proposed term limit does not apply to the offices of district attorney, clerk or sheriff.