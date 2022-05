New York Governor Kathy Hochul is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hochul is up to date on her vaccinations and is asymptomatic. She took to Twitter on Sunday to remind New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted, and to stay home if feeling sick.

Her positive test came back one month after Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont tested positive. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had tested positive just one week before that.