Pandemic aid meant New Yorkers got back more than they sent to Washington, according to DiNapoli

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said federal pandemic aid in 2020 helped reverse the long-running trend of New Yorkers sending more money to Washington than they got back.

According to the comptroller, New York taxpayers received $1.59 back for every dollar they sent to Washington. This is up from 2019, when New Yorkers only received $0.91 for each dollar sent to Washington. DiNapoli’s report still found that New York was below the national average in this exchange. New Mexico got $3.66 for every dollar it sent, the highest in the nation.

The funding reversal came in the form of grants to state and local governments, as well as direct payments to individuals mostly related to the pandemic.

DiNapoli warned that this will probably be temporary as pandemic spending disappears.