Long Island News

Pandemic aid meant New Yorkers got back more than they sent to Washington, according to DiNapoli

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published March 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST
N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
Mike Groll
/
Associated Press
N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said federal pandemic aid in 2020 helped reverse the long-running trend of New Yorkers sending more money to Washington than they got back.

According to the comptroller, New York taxpayers received $1.59 back for every dollar they sent to Washington. This is up from 2019, when New Yorkers only received $0.91 for each dollar sent to Washington. DiNapoli’s report still found that New York was below the national average in this exchange. New Mexico got $3.66 for every dollar it sent, the highest in the nation.

The funding reversal came in the form of grants to state and local governments, as well as direct payments to individuals mostly related to the pandemic.

DiNapoli warned that this will probably be temporary as pandemic spending disappears.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
