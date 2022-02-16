A gasoline tanker truck crashed in Rockville Centre on Long Island igniting a massive fire

A tanker truck carrying over 9,000 gallons of gasoline crashed in Rockville Centre on Long Island at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, sparking a massive fire and shutting down a section of Sunrise Highway. The fire spread to two buildings, the sewer system and the storm drains, according to officials.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called in hazmat teams from the Department of Environmental Conservation to help clean up the gasoline spill. They placed containment booms in the nearby waterways to prevent pollution.

"DEC has deployed Environmental Conservation Police officers and spill responders, including a drone pilot, to assess the potential environmental impacts to the Mill River and surrounding area and to pump out, clean and flush the impacted drainage system,” Hochul said in a statement. “[The Department of Transportation] is currently assessing damage to the drainage system, pavement and a traffic signal and additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman warned drivers to avoid the intersections near Merrick Road and Sunrise Highway between North Centre Avenue and North Park Avenue until at least tonight.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Fire officials said there were no fatalities.