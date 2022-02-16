© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

A gasoline tanker truck crashed in Rockville Centre on Long Island igniting a massive fire

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published February 16, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST
Over 150 firefighters and emergency workers responded to a massive fire in Rockville Centre early Wednesday morning, when a tanker truck carrying 9,200 gallons of gasoline overturned and crashed on Sunrise Highway near North Centre Avenue.

A tanker truck carrying over 9,000 gallons of gasoline crashed in Rockville Centre on Long Island at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, sparking a massive fire and shutting down a section of Sunrise Highway. The fire spread to two buildings, the sewer system and the storm drains, according to officials.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called in hazmat teams from the Department of Environmental Conservation to help clean up the gasoline spill. They placed containment booms in the nearby waterways to prevent pollution.

"DEC has deployed Environmental Conservation Police officers and spill responders, including a drone pilot, to assess the potential environmental impacts to the Mill River and surrounding area and to pump out, clean and flush the impacted drainage system,” Hochul said in a statement. “[The Department of Transportation] is currently assessing damage to the drainage system, pavement and a traffic signal and additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman warned drivers to avoid the intersections near Merrick Road and Sunrise Highway between North Centre Avenue and North Park Avenue until at least tonight.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. Fire officials said there were no fatalities.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio