© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Hochul promises property tax and pothole relief for Long Islanders in 2022

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published January 24, 2022 at 8:48 AM EST
LIAHOCHUL.jpg
Don Polllard
/
Office of N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul
New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited Long Island business leaders at the Long Island Association State of the Region Breakfast on Friday to tout the economic recovery projects in her proposed state budget, like pothole repairs on the Long Island Expressway and property tax rebates.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said potholes and property taxes are two of her top budget priorities to help Long Island recover from the pandemic.

The governor touted several island-wide infrastructure projects and property tax credits at the Long Island Association’s State of the Region event on Friday.

Her proposed budget calls for $2.2 billion in property tax rebates and $1.2 billion in tax cuts for middle-class earners, plus investments in renewable energy and road repairs.

“We are going to go from potholes to ‘not holes,’ and I'm putting a billion dollars behind that,” Hochul told the business leaders. “And we're coming after them right here on Long Island.”

That includes $25 million to repave potholes on the Long Island Expressway and parts of Northern Boulevard. Hochul said the average New Yorker spends over $600 per year on car repairs due to damage caused by potholes.

Hochul said Long Islanders will also get help for small businesses and property tax relief.

“I've dedicated $2 billion toward reducing the property tax burden, because I know it's hitting people hard here on Long Island,” Hochul said. “Let's get that money out — an average of $1,300 per household this year.”

Tags

Long Island NewsKathy HochulLong IslandDesiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio