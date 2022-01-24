Hochul promises property tax and pothole relief for Long Islanders in 2022
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said potholes and property taxes are two of her top budget priorities to help Long Island recover from the pandemic.
The governor touted several island-wide infrastructure projects and property tax credits at the Long Island Association’s State of the Region event on Friday.
Her proposed budget calls for $2.2 billion in property tax rebates and $1.2 billion in tax cuts for middle-class earners, plus investments in renewable energy and road repairs.
“We are going to go from potholes to ‘not holes,’ and I'm putting a billion dollars behind that,” Hochul told the business leaders. “And we're coming after them right here on Long Island.”
That includes $25 million to repave potholes on the Long Island Expressway and parts of Northern Boulevard. Hochul said the average New Yorker spends over $600 per year on car repairs due to damage caused by potholes.
Hochul said Long Islanders will also get help for small businesses and property tax relief.
“I've dedicated $2 billion toward reducing the property tax burden, because I know it's hitting people hard here on Long Island,” Hochul said. “Let's get that money out — an average of $1,300 per household this year.”