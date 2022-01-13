503 Long Islanders were rearrested for violent crimes since New York’s bail reform — 31,741 were not

Since New York enacted bail reform laws in 2020, 503 people on Long Island were rearrested for violent crimes while awaiting trial on another criminal charge, according to state court data . This number represents 0.9% of all defendants released.

Of the rearrests:



164 people, or 0.3% of defendants, went on to be arrested for a crime involving a gun;

50 people, or 0.8% of defendants, did not pay any bail and were later arrested for a gun related crime;

503 people were rearrested for violent felonies;

3,904 people were rearrested for misdemeanors;

2,206 people were arrested for nonviolent felonies;

25,631 were not rearrested.

On Long Island, the overwhelming majority of defendants released from jail while awaiting trial were not arrested for violent crimes since the state’s bail reform laws went into effect in January 2020. A larger number of rearrests were for lesser nonviolent and misdemeanor offenses.

On Long Island, 6,613 people, or 12% of defendants, were rearrested for another crime while awaiting trial on the first offense.

Two views on the same data

Whether these figures are large or small depends largely on political partisanship.

The 2020 state law expanded the number of crimes that judges could not impose a cash bail. Republicans used the law as a top campaign issue last November to criticize Democrats as soft on crime. With the issue, they won a number of key elections, including for district attorney in both Suffolk and Nassau County.

This week, Republicans railed against Democrats for “creating more victims” and emphasized that, in the case of Long Island, the 6,613 defendants rearrested after bail reform each had a victim.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman went to Albany on Tuesday to join Republicans in slamming Democrats.

“When you look at this bail reform law, it's nothing more than a ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ card,” he said.

Blakeman described two gun-related arrestees who he said were released without bail. He said one of the two men was arrested for criminal possession of a gun. Blakeman did not say how or if the men were convicted.

According to the state courts data for Long Island, the most frequent convictions for those rearrested with a gun while awaiting trial were disorderly conduct, which is a violation, and drug possession, which is a misdemeanor.