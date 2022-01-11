Environmental advocates praise Hochul’s State of the State plan and point out areas to improve

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is continuing the state’s efforts to combat climate change.

In her 2022 State of the State address, which she delivered Wednesday, Hochul presented a plan that builds on the state’s goals, many of which center around reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is a threat to our way of life here and now. That's why we must — and we will — implement an ambitious agenda to meet this moment," Hochul said during the speech.

Hochul laid out policy initiatives to invest $500 million in offshore wind. She wants to see more resources put towards green hydrogen research and development as well.

Liz Moran, the NY Policy Advocate for EarthJustice, a public interest non-profit, said she was happy to see Hochul set a goal to require all new buildings to have zero emissions by the year 2027.

“We were super excited to hear her list those things as priorities. We are going to be urging in some cases that things go a little bit stronger and faster, but this is a really exciting start,” Moran said.

Peter Iwanowicz, who heads Environmental Advocates NY and serves on the New York Climate Action Council, which authored a state plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said he’s encouraged to see Hochul moving in the same direction.

“That's gonna you know, supercharge if you will, the Climate Action Plan because we won't be waiting for it to go final, we'll be starting to act now. And that really underscores the urgency of the climate moment,” Iwanowicz said.

Hochul did not address concerns about proof of work cryptocurrency mining nor call for the state to implement a carbon tax in her address.