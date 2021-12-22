© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Court forbids embattled Long Island pet store from buying puppies

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published December 22, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST
Danielle Fasano purchased her dog Shaq from the Hicksville Shake-A-Paw and immediately had to take the dog to a veterinary hospital to be treated for pneumonia, according to New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
Photo provided by affected consumer Danielle Fasano
/
Courtesy of New York State Attorney General's Office
A court in New York has temporarily banned the Shake A Paw pet stores on Long Island from buying any more puppies after New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the stores last week for allegedly selling sick dogs from puppy mills.

The stores, located in Lynbrook and Hicksville, are allowed to sell the puppies they already have, but an independent veterinarian has to sign off on the dogs’ health.

“Shake A Paw will no longer be able to defraud consumers into purchasing sick or injured puppies,” James said in a statement. “No family should ever experience the pain of bringing home a sick puppy, and no puppy should endure mistreatment and neglect, which is why we are shutting down the puppy mill pipeline to Shake A Paw.”

The judge also froze the stores’ bank accounts. James said the families who bought sick dogs deserve financial compensation.

Lawyers for the stores have disputed the Attorney General’s allegations.

Anyone who thinks they bought a sick pet from Shake A Paw can file a complaint on the Attorney General’s website, or by calling 1-800-771-7755.

Tags

Long Island NewscrimeLong IslandDesiree D'IorioPets
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio
