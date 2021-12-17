© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

After 37 years, Suffolk County's police commissioner is retiring

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published December 17, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron

Suffolk County acting police commissioner Stuart Cameron will retire in January after 37 years on the job.

Cameron took over in May after Geraldine Hart left for a public safety position at Hofstra University. Before that, Cameron served as chief after James Burke resigned the position over his role in the assault of a handcuffed prisoner.

Cameron told Newsday his one regret is that he won’t be on the job when the Gilgo Beach serial killer case is solved. He oversaw the crime scene there in 2010 when several sets of human remains were discovered along Ocean Parkway.

Cameron’s retirement announcement comes a few days after County Executive Steve Bellone nominated NYPD chief Rodney Harrison as the next commissioner.

Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
