After 37 years, Suffolk County's police commissioner is retiring

Suffolk County acting police commissioner Stuart Cameron will retire in January after 37 years on the job.

Cameron took over in May after Geraldine Hart left for a public safety position at Hofstra University. Before that, Cameron served as chief after James Burke resigned the position over his role in the assault of a handcuffed prisoner.

Cameron told Newsday his one regret is that he won’t be on the job when the Gilgo Beach serial killer case is solved. He oversaw the crime scene there in 2010 when several sets of human remains were discovered along Ocean Parkway.