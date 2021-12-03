Suffolk DA Sini vacates the conviction of a former officer prosecuted by his disgraced predecessor

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini vacated the conviction of a former police officer prosecuted by disgraced DA Tom Spota.

Former Suffolk Police Officer John Oliva was charged with multiple felonies related to the leaking of information to a reporter. He eventually pleaded guilty to misconduct. That conviction is now lifted.

According to Sini, Spota and his top aide, Christopher McPartland, unconstitutionally targeted and prosecuted Oliva in order to protect former police chief James Burke. Spota, McPartland and Burke were all convicted of obstruction of justice and other charges.

Sini called Oliva’s prosecution “an abuse of power at the highest level of law enforcement.”