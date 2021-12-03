© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Suffolk DA Sini vacates the conviction of a former officer prosecuted by his disgraced predecessor

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published December 3, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini vacated the conviction of a former police officer prosecuted by disgraced DA Tom Spota.

Former Suffolk Police Officer John Oliva was charged with multiple felonies related to the leaking of information to a reporter. He eventually pleaded guilty to misconduct. That conviction is now lifted.

According to Sini, Spota and his top aide, Christopher McPartland, unconstitutionally targeted and prosecuted Oliva in order to protect former police chief James Burke. Spota, McPartland and Burke were all convicted of obstruction of justice and other charges.

Sini called Oliva’s prosecution “an abuse of power at the highest level of law enforcement.”

Long Island News Thomas Spota Tim Sini Charles Lane Long Island Suffolk County
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
