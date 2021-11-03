Republicans triumph in Long Island DA races, Nassau county executive too close to call

Republican Anne Donnelly won the election for Nassau County District Attorney. Donnelly beat out Democrat Todd Kaminsky for the open position as Nassau’s top prosecutor.

The seat was left vacant in Nassau after former Democratic District Attorney Madeline Singas was appointed to the state’s highest court.

Meanwhile, Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini, a Democrat, lost his race for a second term. Republican challenger Ray Tierney upset the incumbent.

Sini first took office in 2018. He had campaigned on plans to continue to target MS-13 gang violence, environmental crimes, drug dealing and political corruption.

Incumbent Democratic Nassau County Executive Laura Curran was trailing Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman as of 12:30 a.m., but there are still over 20,000 absentee ballots to count.