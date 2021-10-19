Suffolk County on Long Island will start early voting this week

Early voting in Suffolk County is set to begin Saturday, October 23, ahead of the general election on November 2.

Voters can still get an absentee ballot in-person up to November 1, the day before the general election. The Suffolk County Board of Elections will remain open on October 19 and October 21 until 7 p.m. for absentee ballot requests. The ballot must be postmarked by Election Day and must reach the Board of Elections by November 9. Officials urge voters to mail their ballots early to avoid delays.

The in-person early voting period lasts until Sunday, October 31. There are 12 early voting sites throughout the county.

Sites for early voting include:

Babylon Town Hall Annex, Brookhaven Town Hall, Dix Hills Fire Department, Huntington Public Library, Islip Town Hall Annex, Knights of Columbus, Mastic Recreation Community Center, Nesconset Elementary School, Riverhead Senior Center, Southold Senior Center, Stony Brook University Southampton Campus and Windmill Village.

The early voting schedule is:

Saturday, Oct. 23: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Noon. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29: Noon. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and voters must report to their assigned polling place.

Running for District Attorney of Suffolk County is Democrat Tim Sini and Republican Ray Tierney. Sini was a federal prosecutor and now works as the Suffolk County Police Commissioner. Tierney has been a prosecutor for over 30 years.

Running for District Attorney of Nassau County is Democrat Todd Kiminsky and Republican Anne Donnelly. Kaminsky is a former federal prosecutor who’s never lost a case. Donnelly is a prosecuting attorney for 32 years.