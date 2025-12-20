Blakeman gets Trump's endorsement in NY governor race

President Donald Trump this weekend endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for New York governor, just one day after Blakeman’s only challenger dropped out of the primary race.

"Bruce Blakeman is a FANTASTIC guy, will win the big November Election and, without hesitation, has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor of the ONCE GREAT STATE OF NEW YORK (IT CAN BE GREAT AGAIN!)," Trump said on social media Saturday night.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) abruptly ended her own primary run late Friday, clearing the path for Blakeman to become the Republican nominee in June.

Blakeman said in a statement he and Trump, "will be partners in making New York safe and affordable."

