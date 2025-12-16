'Don't Be Salty' campaign urges less rock salt this winter in NY

With the first major snowfall of the season blanketing Long Island this past weekend, New York state officials are urging residents to reduce how much rock salt they use this winter.

It gets into storm runoff and contaminates surface and groundwater, and it causes corrosion on the region's bridges and roads, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

That's why the DEC has launched a public awareness campaign, named "Don't Be Salty, New York."

“It only takes one teaspoon of salt to pollute five gallons of water,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “We’re asking all New Yorkers to take common-sense precautions before using too much rock salt on their sidewalks, driveways, and other places around their homes and businesses to help prevent unknowingly harming our environment. ‘Don’t Be Salty’ and help save your money, remain safe, and protect our waterbodies.”

Alternatives to rock salt include switching to sand instead and shoveling snow and ice before applying salt.

The DEC even has a recipe for a homemade de-icer on its website, with recommended green products.