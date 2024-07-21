CT, NY reacts to Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race

President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will end his candidacy for re-election, saying "it is in the best interest of my party and the country".

His decision follows weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats, including Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), after his poor debate performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump at the end of June.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden posted to X.

He said in his statement he would address the nation next week.



Follow along as Connecticut and New York reacts: