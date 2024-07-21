LIVE UPDATES
CT, NY reacts to Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race
President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he will end his candidacy for re-election, saying "it is in the best interest of my party and the country".
His decision follows weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats, including Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT), after his poor debate performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump at the end of June.
"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden posted to X.
He said in his statement he would address the nation next week.
Follow along as Connecticut and New York reacts:
Murphy says Biden will go down as most effective president in history
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy said he thinks Biden will go down as one of the most effective Presidents in U.S. history.
Murphy hosted Biden in Connecticut for the Safer Communities Summit in 2022, an event that celebrated the anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities bill, which strengthened gun control nationwide.
"He led us out of a pandemic and rebuilt our economy, creating more jobs than any first term president. He restored our place on the world stage, heroically leading the global response to Russia's war in Ukraine and strengthening NATO. He helped pass legislation to transform our infrastructure, cut prescription drug prices, lower energy costs, and tackle climate change. And of course, because of Joe Biden, we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the first gun safety legislation in 30 years," Murphy said.
"Joe Biden has always put his country first. He knows the risk Donald Trump poses to our democracy, mandating that our number one priority must be defeating Trump this fall. I know this decision was agonizing for him, but once again, his love of country shines through. A nation turns its grateful eyes to Joe Biden for his world-changing service and his constant selflessness.”
Sen. Gillibrand lists Biden's accomplishments
In a statement, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) thanked the president for the legislation he helped pass while in office.
“President Biden has served our country with courage, compassion, integrity and decency. I am honored to have served in the Senate during his administration, which achieved historic accomplishments related to gun safety, veterans’ health care, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, climate change, prescription drugs, and more. President Biden has improved the lives of millions of Americans and leaves behind a legacy that will echo for generations. On behalf of myself and every New Yorker: Thank you, Joe.”
D'Esposito says Biden "failed the American people"
U.S. Representitve Anthony D'Esposito (R-NY-04) reacted to the news with renewed calls to elect Republicans.
“President Biden’s record in office: chaos at our border, debilitating inflation, crises overseas. Biden and Democrats have failed the American people on all fronts. No matter the nominee, we must elect Republicans up and down the ballot this November.”
Duff thanks Biden for 50+ years of public service
In a post on X, Connecticut Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) thanked Biden for his career in public office.
"Thank you @JoeBiden for over 50 years of service to this nation.
You’ve brought us back from the brink of collapse and we salute you."
Senator Schumer calls Biden an "amazing human being"
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the decision to drop out showed Biden had put his country first.
"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first," Schumer posted on social media.
"Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American."