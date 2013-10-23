You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.
Life in the Ephron Family
September 18, 2013: screenwriter and best-selling author Delia Ephron talks about life, love, writing, movies, family and about her relationship with older sister and frequent writing companion, Nora. It’s all in her new collection of autobiographical essays called Sister Mother Husband Dog. Interviewed by Tony Award winning actor Joanna Gleason. (54:47)