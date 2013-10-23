© 2021 WSHU
Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

Life in the Ephron Family

WSHU | By Tom Kuser
Published October 23, 2013 at 11:06 AM EDT
September 18, 2013:  screenwriter and best-selling author Delia Ephron talks about life, love, writing, movies, family and about her relationship with older sister and frequent writing companion, Nora.  It’s all in her new collection of autobiographical essays called Sister Mother Husband Dog.  Interviewed by Tony Award winning actor Joanna Gleason.  (54:47)

Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
