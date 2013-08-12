© 2021 WSHU
Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

Quindlan finds what's bright, past and future

WSHU | By Tom Kuser
Published August 12, 2013 at 1:42 PM EDT
quindlen_150.jpg

May 1, 2013: Pulitzer Prize-winner and former New York Times columnist Anna Quindlen talks about her bestselling memoir, Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake. She writes about marriage, girlfriends, mothers, faith, loss, all the stuff in our closets, looking back and ahead, and celebrating it all. Introduced by WSHU News Director Naomi Starobin. (56:32)

