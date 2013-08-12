You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.
Quindlan finds what's bright, past and future
May 1, 2013: Pulitzer Prize-winner and former New York Times columnist Anna Quindlen talks about her bestselling memoir, Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake. She writes about marriage, girlfriends, mothers, faith, loss, all the stuff in our closets, looking back and ahead, and celebrating it all. Introduced by WSHU News Director Naomi Starobin. (56:32)