Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

Where The China Study Left Off

WSHU | By Tom Kuser
Published October 23, 2013 at 10:48 AM EDT
T_Colin_Cambell.jpg

June 5, 2013:  T. Colin Campbell, author of The China Study, the groundbreaking, 2005 book about what we should eat to optimize our nutrition and health, discuss the new research in his latest book, Whole: Rethinking the Science of Nutrition.  It explores cutting-edge thinking on the holistic workings of nutrition, from the cellular level to the entire organism.  Introduced by WSHU All Things Considered host, Mark Herz. (1:13:42)

Tom Kuser
Tom has been with WSHU since 1987, after spending 15 years at college and commercial radio and television stations. He became Program Director in 1999, and has been local host of NPR’s Morning Edition since 2000.
