Where The China Study Left Off

June 5, 2013: T. Colin Campbell, author of The China Study, the groundbreaking, 2005 book about what we should eat to optimize our nutrition and health, discuss the new research in his latest book, Whole: Rethinking the Science of Nutrition. It explores cutting-edge thinking on the holistic workings of nutrition, from the cellular level to the entire organism. Introduced by WSHU All Things Considered host, Mark Herz. (1:13:42)