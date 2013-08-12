© 2021 WSHU
Join the Conversation Again

You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series. These recordings, available for listening on-line now or by podcast, include an introduction by a member of the WSHU staff, the author's presentation and a question and answer session with the audience.  WSHU's Join the Conversation series is sponsored by the Wyant Simboli Group and the Law Firm of Cohen and Wolf.

  • bodenheimer_0.jpg
    George Bodenheimer
    May 6, 2015: George Bodenheimer was ESPN’s longest-tenured president, from 1998-2011, in charge of all multimedia sports assets of The Walt Disney Company…
  • mary_higgins_clark.jpg
    Mary Higgins Clark
    May 3, 2015: The “Queen of Suspense,” New York Times best-selling author Mary Higgins Clark, talks about her new collection of riveting tales, Death Wears…
  • scott_simon_1.jpg
    Scott Simon
    April 1, 2015: NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday host and award winning writer and broadcaster Scott Simon talked about the experience of being with his…
  • arlene_alda.jpg
    Arlene Alda
    March 8, 2015: Award winning author and photographer Arlene Alda shared autobiographical anecdotes about one of America’s most influential boroughs, the…
  • jodi_picoult.jpg
    Jodi Picoult
    Oct. 17, 2014: New York Times best-selling author Jodi Picoult talks about her latest novel, Leaving Time. It's a gripping story of a daughter searching…
  • dick_cavett.jpg
    Dick Cavett
    Nov. 3, 2014: Legendary talk show host Dick Cavett talked about the fascinating characters from film, music, theater, literature, comedy, sports, and…
  • joyce_carol_oates.jpg
    Joyce Carol Oates
    Oct. 9, 2014: New York Times best-selling author Joyce Carol Oates talks about her new collection of short stories, Lovely, Dark, Deep. It's ten,…
  • kristof_wudunn.jpg
    Nicholas Kristoff and Sheryl WuDunn
    Sept. 26, 2014: Husband and wife co-authors and Pulitzer Prize winners Nickolas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn talk about the second book they've written…
  • Bill_and_Willie_Geist_(c)Deborah_Feingold.JPG
    Bill and Willie Geist
    June 7, 2014: Network TV's Bill and Willie Geist discuss their co-authored book, Good Talk, Dad: The Birds and the Bees...and Other Conversations We…
  • Robin Roberts
    Robin Roberts
    May 4, 2014: ABC’s Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts discusses her inspirational new memoir Everybody’s Got Something. She shares her story of…
