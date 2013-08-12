Join the Conversation Again

You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series. These recordings, available for listening on-line now or by podcast, include an introduction by a member of the WSHU staff, the author's presentation and a question and answer session with the audience. WSHU's Join the Conversation series is sponsored by the Wyant Simboli Group and the Law Firm of Cohen and Wolf.



