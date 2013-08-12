Generational impacts in new Hosseni novel

May 22, 2013: New York Times–bestselling author of The Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns, Khaled Hosseni discusses his new novel, And the Mountains Echoed, a story about how we love, how we take care of one another, and how the choices we make resonate through generations. Introduced by WSHU Development Director Gillian Anderson, and interviewed by Roxanne Coady of R.J. Julia Books. (1:02:43)