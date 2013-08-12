© 2021 WSHU
Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

Generational impacts in new Hosseni novel

WSHU | By Tom Kuser
Published August 12, 2013 at 1:59 PM EDT
hosseini_150.jpg

May 22, 2013: New York Times–bestselling author of The Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns, Khaled Hosseni discusses his new novel, And the Mountains Echoed, a story about how we love, how we take care of one another, and how the choices we make resonate through generations. Introduced by WSHU Development Director Gillian Anderson, and interviewed by Roxanne Coady of R.J. Julia Books. (1:02:43)

