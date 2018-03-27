© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Conn. GOP Senators To Vote No On McDonald Nomination

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma,
Associated Press
Published March 27, 2018 at 9:17 AM EDT
andrewmcdonald_apbobchild_180301.jpg
Bob Child
/
AP
Conn. Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has acknowledged that his nominee to be the state’s next chief justice is headed for defeat in the State Senate on Tuesday.

The Democratic Governor says Senate Republicans told him on Monday that they have the numbers to defeat Andrew McDonald, an openly gay State Supreme Court justice who is a longtime friend and ally of Malloy’s.

“I think that part of it may be addressed to me. Part of it may be addressed to the fact that they don’t like opinions he wrote. Part of it will be addressed by they don’t like that a gay person is on the Supreme Court,” Malloy said.

Senate Republican President Len Fasano disputes this. He says the GOP caucus is voting against McDonald because they believe that if confirmed, McDonald would lead the court in a liberal direction.

Malloy says the GOP "should be held accountable" for voting as a bloc against a candidate who has been endorsed by various law schools and legal scholars.

Tags

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloyConnecticutLen FasanoConn. Supreme CourtJudiciaryGovernment & PoliticsAndrew McDonald
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
Load More