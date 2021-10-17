-
The first African-American nominated to lead Connecticut’s highest court won unanimous approval in the General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee Monday…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has yet to announce his next nominee for state chief justice, following the General Assembly’s rejection of his close…
-
Connecticut Senate Democratic leaders are still pushing for State Supreme Court Associate Justice Andrew McDonald to be elevated to chief justice of…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy’s nominee for chief justice of the State Supreme Court has been voted down by the State Senate.All 18 Republicans and…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has acknowledged that his nominee to be the state’s next chief justice is headed for defeat in the State Senate on…
-
The fate of Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy’s nominee to be the next chief justice of Connecticut is to be determined by a vote in the State Senate this…
-
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy met with the Republican and Democratic leaders of the State Senate this week in an effort to get his nominee for state…
-
The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy’s nominee to be Connecticut’s next chief justice by a one-vote…
-
The Connecticut House of Representatives is expected to vote on Monday on Governor Dannel Malloy’s nominee to be the next chief justice of…
-
Connecticut Democratic State Senator Gayle Slossberg of Milford announced on Friday that she won’t be seeking another term in office. She recently recused…