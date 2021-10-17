Conn. Supreme Court

-
The Connecticut Supreme Court is likely to decide this week whether to allow 10 families of victims in the 2012 Newtown school shooting to sue Remington,…
Richard Robinson has become the first African-American chief justice of Connecticut. The 60-year-old associate justice of the State Supreme Court was…
The first African-American nominated to be chief justice of Connecticut won the unanimous approval of the State House of Representatives on Monday. The…
On Thursday Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy announced his nomination of Richard Robinson for chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court. The…
Connecticut Senate Democratic leaders are still pushing for State Supreme Court Associate Justice Andrew McDonald to be elevated to chief justice of…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has acknowledged that his nominee to be the state’s next chief justice is headed for defeat in the State Senate on…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy met with the Republican and Democratic leaders of the State Senate this week in an effort to get his nominee for state…
The Connecticut Supreme Court has ordered a judge to hold another hearing to determine whether the names of some University of Connecticut animal…
The Connecticut Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a longtime practice that allowed multiple murder convictions for one killing.Justices ruled 7-0 that…