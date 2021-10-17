-
The Republican minority leaders in both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly announced recently that they would not run for reelection. Political…
Earlier this week Connecticut Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano informed supporters and members of his caucus that he would not seek re-election. It…
Democratic Connecticut state lawmakers have released details of Governor Ned Lamont’s truck-only highway toll bill. Republicans warn it could open the…
Republican lawmakers in Connecticut say they need to see details of Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s latest highway toll proposal before they meet for a…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has sought Republican support for his second attempt at a transportation plan. He pitched the revised plan to state Senate…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is expected to reveal his revamped transportation infrastructure plan soon. Republicans opposed his initial plan because…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says passage of a state bond package is being held up by negotiations with lawmakers on his revised transportation…
The Republican minority in the Connecticut General Assembly has detailed its legislative agenda for the year. It includes proposals aimed at privatizing…
Now the latest in a squabble between two Connecticut politicians: Senate Republican President Len Fasano and the Democratic mayor of New Haven, Toni Harp.…
Richard Robinson has become the first African-American chief justice of Connecticut. The 60-year-old associate justice of the State Supreme Court was…