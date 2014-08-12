Foley wins GOP primary; Conn. Republicans united in rematch against Malloy

Connecticut Republicans have given Greenwich businessman Tom Foley a second opportunity to run against Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy.

The former U.S. ambassador to Ireland defeated state Senate Minority Leader John McKinney in Tuesday's GOP primary in unofficial returns.

Credit Craig LeMoult John McKinney giving his concession speech in Fairfield, Conn. on August 12th, 2014

Foley was endorsed by the GOP and had been favored to win the match-up against the lesser-known McKinney, a 16-year veteran of the General Assembly from Fairfield.

Foley's victory sets up a rematch with Malloy, who won his first term by narrowly defeating Foley in 2010.

Foley touts himself as a successful businessman and outsider with the skills to balance the budget and grow jobs. He has called for a 0.5 percent cut in the state's 6.35 percent sales tax and a review of its tax structure.