-
The passage of a tough Connecticut budget that calls for cuts to social spending and the layoff of state workers has caused some Democratic lawmakers to…
-
Connecticut Republicans have given Greenwich businessman Tom Foley a second opportunity to run against Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy.The former U.S.…
-
There are estimates that less than 20 percent of the 430,000 registered Republicans in Connecticut will show up in tomorrow’s state GOP gubernatorial…
-
Tuesday is primary day in Connecticut, and in addition to the higher-profile race between Tom Foley and John McKinney for the Republican spot on the…
-
One of two Republican candidates for Connecticut governor, state Senator John McKinney, is calling for a partial elimination of the state's personal…
-
In Connecticut, John McKinney says he won’t drop out of next month’s GOP primary for governor. His rival the party-endorsed candidate Tom Foley made the…
-
The Republican primary for Connecticut governor has taken on a feisty tone. Greenwich businessman Tom Foley and state Senator John McKinney questioned one…
-
Connecticut’s largest union endorsed Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy for a second term on Wednesday. The endorsement comes even though Malloy has had…
-
Connecticut Democrats endorsed Governor Dannel Malloy to run for a second term and state Republicans endorsed their 2010 candidate Greenwich businessman…
-
Connecticut legislative leaders agreed on Wednesday that it’s important to keep high paying jobs in the state. But they don’t agree on the best way to do…