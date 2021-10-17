-
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said disruptions to the state’s primary election on Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Isias have been…
-
If Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim wins the Democratic gubernatorial primary, he likely can't count on support from the party's endorsed candidate in the…
-
In Connecticut's statewide Republican primary last week, just 20 percent of eligible voters in Connecticut showed up at the polls. The overall low turnout…
-
Connecticut Republicans have given Greenwich businessman Tom Foley a second opportunity to run against Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy.The former U.S.…
-
Connecticut Democrats endorsed Governor Dannel Malloy to run for a second term and state Republicans endorsed their 2010 candidate Greenwich businessman…
-
In Tuesday’s primary election, Suffolk County voters will be choosing candidates for November's general election. The most watched primary is for District…
-
Tuesday is primary day in cities and towns across Connecticut and Suffolk County.In Connecticut, 21 cities and towns are holding primaries. Among them,…