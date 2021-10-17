-
A government watchdog group in Connecticut says nearly $17 million was spent by outside groups on the state’s tight gubernatorial race.Common Cause…
-
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Foley, who did not formally concede a very close election to Democratic incumbent Dannel Malloy on Tuesday night,…
-
In Connecticut, Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy declared victory early Wednesday morning in his tough re-election fight. His Republican opponent, Tom…
-
A Quinnipiac University Poll released on Monday shows Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy leading his Republican challenger Tom Foley 47 to 44. That’s…
-
President Barack Obama came to Connecticut on Sunday to support incumbent Governor Dannel Malloy at a boisterous rally in Bridgeport.Democrat Malloy is in…
-
On Friday, Connecticut Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Foley downplayed the significance of President Barack Obama’s visit to Bridgeport on Sunday…
-
First Lady Michelle Obama rallied the Democratic Party faithful in Connecticut on Thursday, urging voters to help re-elect Governor Dannel Malloy and…
-
The campaign for governor in Connecticut is now in its final week and a number of national political figures are expected to come to Connecticut to help…
-
The latest Connecticut gubernatorial TV debate was overshadowed by the elephant who was not in the room — Republican candidate Tom Foley. Foley was a no…
-
Tom Foley, the Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut, is expected to be a no show at tonight’s televised debate on Connecticut’s NBC affiliate.…