Election 2013

Democrat Thomas Spota ran unopposed to win a fourth term as Suffolk County District Attorney, while Republican Ed Mangano won a second term as Nassau…
Voters in New York approved a referendum on Tuesday to expand casino gambling in the state and rejected a referendum to allow judges to serve until age…
Former Norwalk Police Chief Harry Rilling, a democrat, has defeated the incumbent Mayor Richard Moccia, a republican.
Connecticut State Senator Toni Harp has easily won election to become the first woman mayor in New Haven’s history. Harp is also the first new mayor in…
Democrat Stamford mayoral candidate David Martin defeated Republican Michael Fedele to become the city’s next mayor Tuesday night. Unofficial vote results…
New Yorkers are deciding Tuesday if they want to allow seven new Las Vegas-style casinos in the state.
Voters are casting ballots in municipal elections in several Connecticut cities and towns on Tuesday. New Haven is the largest city in the state in which…
Tuesday’s election for mayor in New Haven, Connecticut, pits a veteran state politician against a relative newcomer. Sixty-six year-old state Senator Toni…
Republican Mayor Dick Moccia and Democratic challenger Harry Rilling sparred over the city's progress on economic development, diversity on the city's…
The last debate of Stamford candidates for mayor took place at the Ferguson Library on Thursday evening. Candidates Michael Fedele, Kathleen Murphy, David…