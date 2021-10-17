-
Two warring factions of Democrats in the State Senate are rejoining forces, as pressure has mounted from the party’s left-leaning base for a…
-
Talks on the state budget were stalled just days before the March 30 deadline, as Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers continue negotiations. Groups…
-
Governor Cuomo, in his first public comments since a key Senate leader was accused of sexual harassment, says he wants investigations to play out before…
-
The influential labor union 32BJ SEIU endorsed State Senator Jeff Klein Thursday. The endorsement is the latest in a series of moves that stands to put…
-
There’s around two months left in the legislative session, and a number of issues left on the agenda. But it’s uncertain how many of them will actually…
-
An environmental group has given Senate Independent Democratic Leader Jeff Klein its 2013 Oil Slick award, claiming the Senate Co-leader has done more…