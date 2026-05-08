© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Discovery Deep Dive
Discovery Deep Dive is a new monthly series from SHU's Discovery Science Center & Planetarium. Each installment explores a fresh STEAM topic with clear, accessible explanations that spark curiosity and invite listeners to see the world a little differently. Hear it on the second Friday of each month at 2:04 p.m., during Science Friday on WSUF, WSHU-AM, and WSTC.

Ancient visitors return to Connecticut shores

WSHU | By SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium
Published May 8, 2026 at 1:37 PM EDT
Horseshoe crabs are a species of concern in Long Island Sound. Connecticut banned their harvest in 2023.
Courtesy of Maritime Aquarium
Horseshoe crabs are a species of concern in Long Island Sound. Connecticut banned their harvest in 2023.

The weather is finally getting warmer, leaves are budding on trees and flowers are in bloom. Spring is officially all around us. The season also marks the return of one of the state’s most fascinating species -- horseshoe crabs. Horseshoe crabs are making their way back to Connecticut beaches but why exactly do these ancient creatures appear every year? I’m Nick Tiedemann, and you’re listening to Discovery Deep Dive.

Despite their name, Horseshoe crabs are not technically crabs. They are actually ancient marine arthropods, more closely related to scorpions and spiders than true crabs. They are often referred to as living fossils due to their minimal evolutionary change over hundreds of millions of years. Scientists have found fossils of arthropods that lived over 445 million years ago.

This makes horseshoe crabs even older than dinosaurs. The resilient species went on to survive the extinction event that wiped away dinosaurs 66 million years ago. Today, four horseshoe crab species survive. Three species can be found in Asia’s coastal waters, and one can be found in the Atlantic coastal waters of North America.

Each spring, residents can expect to see the Atlantic species return to the beaches of Long Island sound. However, the 400-million-year-old species is facing a variety of threats such as overharvesting, habitat loss and climate change. Studies by researchers at Norwalk’s Maritime aquarium say they are seeing anywhere from a 2% to 9% decline in horseshoe crab populations on the sound every year since the 1980s.

If you’d like to get involved, you can help marine biologists by visiting local beaches and tagging crabs. There are also simple but meaningful ways we can help protect horseshoe crabs. If you see one stranded or flipped over on the beach, gently turning it back over can make the difference between life and death. It’s also important to avoid disturbing spawning areas during peak season and to give these animals plenty of space as they come ashore. Supporting local conservation efforts, reporting sightings to researchers, and participating in beach cleanups are all ways we can help ensure horseshoe crabs continue to return to Connecticut’s shores for generations to come.

Environment
SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium
Discovery Science Center and Planetarium is a non-profit educational organization located in Bridgeport, Connecticut which seeks to connect audiences of all ages with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) learning.
See stories by SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium
Related Content